Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale announce first pregnancy

Actor-couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale shared the news of their pregnancy on social media on Sunday. The couple shared pictures from the maternity shoot where Sugandha flaunted her baby bump.They got married in 2021.



In her Instagram post, the TV couple can be seen on a beach, where Sugandha is wearing a plum-coloured slit dress, and Sanket Mishra has donned a light pink-coloured shirt paired with blue jeans. The singer-comedian can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Sanket tries to put up a great fight. "The Best Is Yet To Come...Can't Wait To Meet Our New Addition. Kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on," read the caption. Sanket rose to fame with his applaud-worthy mimicry of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The 36-year-old has been a part of several comedy shows as well.