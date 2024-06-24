Suhana Khan drops stunning pics as she channels her 'inner Poo' from K3G

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Suhana Khan, who is currently enjoying her time abroad, treated her followers to a series of stunning photos on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Archies' actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

In the pictures, Khan looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat to combat the chilly weather.

She accessorized with black sunglasses and a luxury handbag, adding a touch of glamour as she posed with a delicate white flower.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8kKwleSclL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shortly after posting, Suhana received a shower of affection in the comments section.

Her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda led the way with a red heart emoji.

Other celebs, including Maheep Kapoor (Shanaya Kapoor's mother), Bhavna Pandey (Ananya Panday's mother), and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (wife of a Bollywood personality), joined in to express their love and admiration.

Fans were quick to praise Suhana's beauty, with one user commenting that she was "too pretty to give a damn," while another declared her the "definition of gorgeous."

Last month the actress shared a couple of stunning pictures from the streets of Italy.

The 'Archies,' actress, dropped a series of gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account, wearing a black and blue floral bodycon dress with a stylish neckline. Shanaya Kapoor appeared in one of the photos.

Suhana has followed her father Shah Rukh Khan's path into acting by joining the cast of Zoya Akhtar's OTT film 'The Archies', where she starred opposite Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and other actors.

Apart from this, the actress is also preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father in the upcoming film 'The King'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor