Suki Waterhouse feels Starstruck after opening for Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Washington [US], August 19 : Suki Waterhouse is still in awe after performing alongside Taylor Swift during the London stop of her Eras Tour.

The 'Good Looking' singer, 32, performed alongside Paramore on Saturday, August 17, at Wembley Stadium, an experience that has left her feeling both overwhelmed and grateful.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Waterhouse posted a heartfelt message with some memorable moments from the night, including a backstage photo of her and Swift, 34, sharing a warm embrace, and a video of herself dancing to Swift's hit song 'Karma' in the stands.

In the video, Swift can be heard praising Waterhouse's performance, telling the crowd, "She's someone I get to call a friend. I've been such a fan of her music for so long. She absolutely crushed it here tonight, and this was her hometown show." The crowd erupted in cheers as Swift urged them to give it up for Waterhouse.

Reflecting on the incredible opportunity, Waterhouse shared in her caption, "The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I'd be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist."

Waterhouse, who is also known for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six, humorously admitted that the experience has left a lasting impact on her, writing, My nervous system will never be the same after last night. Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!

Waterhouse first shared the exciting news of her one-night stint as an opener for Swift earlier this month, marking a significant milestone in her career.

"It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at wembley stadium in my hometown!!! See you august 17th at THE ERAS TOUR," read her Instagram post.

