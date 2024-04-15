Suki Waterhouse subtly reveals gender of her and Robert Pattinson's baby

Washington [US], April 15 : It's a girl! In a moment of subtle revelation amidst the pulsating energy of Coachella 2024, actor and singer Suki Waterhouse seemingly unveiled the gender of her and partner Robert Pattinson's newborn baby.

The couple, who welcomed their bundle of joy in March, has kept much of their journey into parenthood private, but Waterhouse's stage presence at the renowned music festival hinted at the joyous news.

Taking a break from her maternity leave, the 32-year-old star graced the Coachella stage on Friday night, captivating the audience with her performance.

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actor shared the pictures from her stage performance on her official Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5v6EmMNdUo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Clad in an ensemble of white pants paired with an oversized fur coat, Waterhouse exuded radiance as she delivered a mix of original songs and a poignant cover of Oasis's 'Don't Look Back in Anger,' as per Page Six.

Amidst the cheers of the crowd, Waterhouse paused, offering a glimpse into her personal life. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life," she shared with the audience, alluding to the recent addition to her family.

Speculation arose as Waterhouse continued, "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down," leaving fans curious about the details of her cryptic announcement.

The journey to parenthood for Waterhouse and the 'Twilight' heartthrob, Pattinson, has been shrouded in privacy.

While the exact birth date of their child remains undisclosed, the couple was spotted in late March by Page Six, while strolling through Los Angeles with their newborn nestled in a stroller, confirming the arrival of their little one.

Waterhouse has since embraced the postpartum period with grace and transparency, sharing glimpses of her journey on social media.

In a series of selfies shared earlier this month, she celebrated the "humbling" fourth trimester, expressing pride in her body's resilience and the emotional rollercoaster of motherhood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5gl5T2x_XI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!" Waterhouse candidly wrote, reflecting on the transformative experience of becoming a mother.

As fans eagerly await further details about the newest addition to the Pattinson-Waterhouse family, the couple's subtle revelation at Coachella offers a glimpse into the joy and love that fills their lives, marking a new chapter in their journey together.

