Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Wearing a 'Nauvaree' saree as a bride brought an entirely new wave of emotions

Mumbai, Dec 2 Sony SAB’s 'Itti Si Khushi' will now be seen entering one of its most emotional and decisive phases. Anvita essayed by Sumbul Touqeer Khan, still grappling with the heartbreak of Virat’s (Rajat Verma) disappearance on their engagement day, takes a life-altering decision.

Choosing responsibility over unresolved love, she decides to marry her childhood friend Sanjay (Rishi Saxena), a turning point that reshapes not just her journey but the show as well.

As the wedding track is seen unfolding, Sumbul unveiled the first glimpse of Anvita’s Maharashtrian bridal avatar.

Dressed in a rich green Nauvari saree with intricate gold motifs paired with a deep magenta blouse, her look beautifully reflects tradition, poise and quiet resilience.

The classic 'mundavalya' (a traditional Maharashtrian bridal ornament) gracing her forehead, the delicate nath, layered gold jewellery, the neatly tied bun adorned with jasmine 'gajra' (floral adornment), soft mehndi, and subtle makeup come together to create a timeless and heartfelt bridal moment.

Speaking about her look and the experience of bringing this moment to life, Sumbul shared, "Usually, we see leads in lehengas for their big day, so stepping into this Maharashtrian bridal look was a completely refreshing experience for me. I’ve worn a Nauvari before, but wearing it as a bride brought an entirely new wave of emotions."

She added, “The moment the drape was set and the nath placed, something shifted within me. Growing up, I’ve admired Maharashtrian brides getting ready with such grace, donning the green bangles, nath, and ‘mundavalya’, and now here I was getting ready wearing these ornaments.”

Sumbul added, “While shooting, I could feel everything Anvita is experiencing -- the love, the hope, the apprehension -- it all made me feel like I was stepping directly into her world. It’s one of the most memorable looks I’ve ever worn, and I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the love the audience is giving Anvita in this chapter of her life."

The show promises to give away some surprising moments that will leave fans stunned.

