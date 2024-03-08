Sumbul's tribute to her single father on Women's Day: 'Shaped my view of womanhood'
By IANS | Published: March 8, 2024 03:51 PM2024-03-08T15:51:29+5:302024-03-08T15:55:08+5:30
Mumbai, March 8 On Women's Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen in 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek ...
Mumbai, March 8 On Women's Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen in 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon', has reflected upon her unique journey, guided by the unwavering support of her single father.
"For me, the definition of a woman goes beyond the confines of gender stereotypes. To me, a woman is someone who empowers and makes you feel powerful," said Sumbul, whose parents got separated when she was six-years-old.
In her heartfelt acknowledgment, the actress credits her father, who was a dance choreographer in Delhi, as the embodiment of this strength.
Sumbul said: "My father played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of womanhood. He wasn't just the family's breadwinner; he became my pillar of support, breaking societal norms along the way."
Recalling her academic journey, Sumbul shared the profound impact her father had as a teacher and mentor. From navigating school lessons to more intimate conversations about womanhood, her father stood as a guiding light, fostering independence and resilience.
Meanwhile, the actress is currently playing the lead as IAS Kavya Bansal in the show 'Kavya'. The show airs on Sony.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app