Sumedh Mudgalkar shares his experience of working in 'Escaype Live'

Mumbai, May 18 Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Darkie in the Siddharth Kumar Tewary's web show 'Escaype Live', shares his entire journey in the series.

He says: "When I heard the narration of 'Escaype Live' I could relate to it instantly. All the characters come from different surroundings, doing different things but with a common goal of moving ahead in life."

Sumedh made his TV debut with 'Dil Dosti Dance' as Raghavendra Pratap Singh and has been part of other shows as well like 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat' and as Lord Krishna in 'RadhaKrishn'.

He adds more about challenges in creating the content that is loved by the audience: "It's not easy to create content, have consistency, and be creative enough to attract the audience. They have their own set of challenges. Pulling off the attention from the audience in a matter of seconds is a tough job. I personally follow some social media influencers and do enjoy their content often. I appreciate the fact that income can be earned through social media, so a lot of people have new opportunities to earn and make lives of themselves and their families better."

"But in the end, it's of utmost importance that we do everything in a healthy way. Mental peace is above everything."

About his role, Sumedh shares: "Darkie is an entertaining character. It was challenging and thrilling to portray him on screen. The character is unpredictable who doesn't care for good or bad. He is a cunning character, at the same time, deep inside, whatever he has become is due to his vulnerability."

Speaking about drawing a line on social media, Sumedh says: "I keep an eye on my actions and involvement, what kind of content I am reading, watching, and how it is affecting me, this is something I check regularly . I don't compare myself with anyone and one shouldn't. Comparison is not at all healthy. I remind myself, there are all kinds of people in this world, and I try to derive the best form of positivity from social media, if i am going otherwise, i stop.''

Speaking about Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Sumedh says: "The amount of effort SKT sir has given is amazing. In heat and rain the way he has shot for the show is so commendable. The way he has led the team is inspiring, he is not only hardworking but also intelligent and playful. I have seen him working day and night for each and every character. The way he has written this is amazing.aThe actor further shares about the most memorable moments on set.

Sumedh recalls: "Definitely the first few days on set, AI was only getting to know my character Darkie. Simultaneously portraying Shree Krishna was very challenging. After every shot I used to look at my director's face for validation."

"First day I felt okay, the second day was the day when I got a green signal from my director. Every day I was getting more confidence, working with seniors like Shaam Kaushal ji, Aseem Mishra ji, and many more was a great learning curve for me."

The cast also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D"Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma, amongst others.

