Sumeet Raghavan says fathers are pillars of strength & guidance

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who portrays the character of Rajesh Wagle in the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya', has shared his opinion saying that the duty of a father goes beyond the traditional realm of just being a provider for the family.

The actor, who is known for his work as Sahil in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', told : "Fathers are not just providers; they are also pillars of strength, guidance, and unconditional love. A father's presence and involvement in a child's life plays a vital role in their emotional and psychological development."

He further mentioned: "As a father, I closely resonate with my character Rajesh in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. Just like he is shown to cherish his two children, the same way I cherish the bond I have with my kids in real life. To be a father is the most beautiful thing in the world."

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.



