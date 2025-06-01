Sunday Darshan: Amitabh Bachchan distributes umbrellas to fans outside his residence Jalsa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Continuing his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition, megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, to meet his fans who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor.

The actor was dressed in a blue hoodie as he greeted his fans. He also distributed umbrellas to the people who came to meet him at his residence, Jalsa.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Earlier, in his blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

The actor is quite active on social media. He usually expresses his opinions on the relevant issues of society through his blogs and tweets.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his thoughts on the importance of "sanskaar" in today's fast-changing world.

In a recent blog post, the 82-year-old star opened up about his concerns regarding how traditional values seem to be fading and stressed the need to pass on moral and cultural lessons to the younger generation.

In his post, Big B wrote, "Each learning is a day lived... from the young, from the new, from this GEN, from any other GEN... a learning exemplifying the worth of its value. Value seems to convey a material being... no, not that value."

According to the 'Angipath' actor, values "are what life brings, which we apply or believe to be the ethical and considered norm."

"The 'sanskaar' that we and our ancestors inculcated and taught us by their approach, behavior, and guidance... 'Sanskaar,' the inborn power of faculty. A refinement, an adorning.

The conduct of the 'how,' 'when,' and 'where,'" Bachchan added. The actor went on to talk about 'sanskaar,' describing it as the power that "guides our behaviour."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, which hit theatres last year. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

