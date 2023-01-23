Suniel Shetty says ‘have become a father-in-law officially’ after daughter Athiya ties the knot

After a four-year romance, Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul tied the knot officially.The intimate wedding ceremony saw only the couple's close friends and family members in attendance. The couple opted for a low-key and private wedding ceremony and guests had to follow a strict no-phone policy.

After the wedding, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty greeted the media stationed outside the venue and said that he would like to be a father to KL and not a father-in-law. They also distributed sweets to those waiting outside the venue for a glimpse of the newly married couple. The marriage was solemnised in a traditional manner in Mangalorean style. Members of both families were present in their marriage. Apart from this, KL Rahul's friends cricketers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron, and Athiya's friends Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor and Krishna Shroff attended the marriage ceremony.