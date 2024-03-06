Sunil Grover Shares Hilarious Edited Photo with Kapil Sharma and Rihanna (See Post)

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover recently delighted fans on Instagram with a humorous edited picture featuring himself, longtime co-star Kapil Sharma, and pop star Rihanna. The photo, which garnered attention for its quirky twist, shows Sunil and Kapil's faces superimposed on two paparazzi members posing with Rihanna at the Jamnagar airport. In the caption, Sunil simply wrote, "Ha ha ha," indicating the lighthearted nature of the post. The picture received a positive response from fans, with actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mouni Roy dropping teary-eyed laughter emojis in the comment section.

This amusing post comes as Sunil and Kapil gear up to reunite for Netflix India's upcoming show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The duo, known for their comic timing and on-screen chemistry, had previously worked together on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' before parting ways due to a reported fallout. The new show, slated to premiere on March 30, promises to bring back the charm of their collaboration, along with other comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The series is set to feature a variety of celebrity guests and will showcase Kapil Sharma's signature wit and humour in a new format.

Rihanna's recent visit to India also made headlines, as the international music sensation performed at the pre-wedding event of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant. Dressed in a stunning outfit, Rihanna captivated the audience with her hit songs and left a lasting impression on Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Despite their past differences, Sunil and Kapil's reunion has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the duo back together on screen. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is expected to offer a fresh dose of laughter and entertainment, making it a highly anticipated show for comedy lovers.