Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence on Govinda’s Alleged Affair With Marathi Actress, Dismisses Divorce Rumors

Rumors surrounding the marriage of Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been making headlines over the past few months. From alleged affairs to whispers of divorce, the couple has found themselves at the center of speculation. However, Sunita Ahuja has now addressed these claims directly, putting an end to the ongoing chatter. Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot on March 11, 1987, have been married for 38 years and have two children – Tina and Yashvardhan. Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that the couple had filed for divorce. Reports also alleged that Govinda, now 62, was involved in a relationship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sunita firmly denied all such allegations. Speaking candidly, she said, “Yes, I’ve heard people talking – that this is happening, that is happening. But all of this is baseless. These are silly rumors. This is not the age for having an affair. Govinda is 62. He’s at an age where he should be enjoying time with his grandchildren.”

Sunita added that they are currently focused on their family, including their daughter Tina’s future, and looking forward to grandchildren from their son Yashvardhan. “This is not the time for such distractions. Our priorities are very clear,” she emphasized. Short clips from her interview have gone viral on social media, with fans expressing support for the couple. While Govinda has remained silent on the matter, Sunita’s comments appear to have quelled much of the speculation.

The couple continues to maintain a united front, celebrating over three decades of marriage amid the highs and lows of public life in the spotlight.