Sunjay Kapur legal battle: Lawyer alleges forgery of will, equates Priya Kapur with ‘evil Cinderella mother’

Mumbai, Oct 9 The recent court hearing over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s contested vast fortune was dramatic, and loaded with sharp attacks from the lawyer of actress Karisma Kapoor’s children.

The Delhi High Court held the hearing of the petition by Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's alleged will.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the purported will produced by Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur was a fabricated document, crafted to exclude his two children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, and seize control of his property.

The lawyer alleged that Sunjay “had no role in his own will”. The counsel stated that the digital evidence and travel logs proved that the industrialist was on holiday with his son Kiaan between March 15 and 18, 2025, when the document was supposedly modified.

Mahesh told the court that the will was altered on March 17 at 11:54 am, when Sunjay Kapur was not even in the city. His digital footprints are missing, replaced by those of the conspirators.

Proposing the legal framework for the case, he said, “It is a serious crime under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes life imprisonment for forgery of a will”.

Mahesh Jethmalani didn’t stop here, we went on to leave a remark on Priya, as he said that Priya had behaved like “an evil Cinderella mother” to Samaira and Kiaan scheming to sideline them and their grandmother Rani Kapur, while consolidating wealth and power within her own household. He accused Priya of engineering secrecy around the estate, including insisting that family members sign non-disclosure agreements before discussing assets.

The will is dated March 21, 2025, and allegedly bequeaths Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The children have challenged its authenticity, calling it the result of “a criminal conspiracy” among Priya and her associates.

