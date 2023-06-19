Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol set major brothers' goal at Karan's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya on June 18. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for family and friends. Many celebrities attended the event, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Fans are going crazy about videos and images that have been circulating online. A video of Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol hugging each other on stage while Sonu Nigam sang an enduring song is grabbing the eyeballs.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gave the ultimate brothers' goal during Karan Deol's and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception. While Sonu Nigam sang the song, 'Chhalkaye Jaam Aayiye Aapki Aankho Ke Naam', they both can be seen performing on the romantic track and hugging each other while sharing happiness.

Sunny Deol dancing to the song 'Main Nikala Gaddi Lekar' at the sangeet ceremony also went viral on social media.

Several celebrities of the B-Town attended Karan's wedding ceremony. From superstars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to veteran actors like Prem Chopra and Shatrughan Sinha were also spotted at the event.

Abhay Deol, who was also present at the ceremony took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which he can be seen dancing with Bobby and Sunny in the baraat.

He wrote in the caption, ""One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie!"

Ranveer and Deepika were also spotted enjoying the reception and they can be seen posing with Dharmendra and Kapil Sharma and his wife in one of the pictures.

The couple chose traditional attire for the reception celebration. While Deepika is dressed in a black anarkali, Ranveer wore a short white sherwani, matching stole, and sunglasses.

They both also can be seen enjoying the songs at the party in one of the videos that went viral on social media.

On Sunday, Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, married Drisha Acharya, who had been his girlfriend for many years.

The wedding celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The entire family from the groom's side arrived in style for the marriage function.

While Drisha looked stunning in a red lehenga with a patterned design, the groom chose an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. She completed her outfit with a mangtika and gold neckpiece.

Since the wedding was during the day, most of the guests were seen wearing bright colours.

Sunny Deol, the father of the groom, looked stunning in a green kurta and a red Punjbai-style turban. Dharmendra was spotted dancing on the tunes of dhol and enjoying his grandson's wedding to the fullest.

Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter.Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!"

Karan also posted wedding picture on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also congratulated the couple and shared pictures from the ceremony. He tweeted, "Congratulations dearest #Karan and #Drisha Deol for your marriage! My best wishes to the entire #Deol family. They are one of the most wonderful, genuine and kind people in the Hindi film Industry. I feel so much love for them! May God give them all the happiness in the world!@iamsunnydeol@aapkadharam"

After the wedding, the couple hosted a reception in the evening which was attended by many celebrities. For the reception, Karan chose a tuxedo for the occasion, while Drisha wore a golden-beige shimmering lehenga-choli.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer.

According to reports, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor