Sunny Deol calls Bollywood friendships fake: ‘No one was willing to join hands with me

Sunny Deol, who will soon be seen in 'Gadar 2', recently exposed the dark side of Bollywood and called out the 'fake love' people in the industry show for each other. During his recent interview with Puja Talwar, Sunny recalled the time when he wanted to launch his brother Bobby Deol and nobody was ready to join hands with them. The 'Gadar 2' actor believes that it is tougher nowadays for a starkid to begin his film career. He said, 'Oh, it is very tough now. It is very tough for an actor from the film fraternity. There is so much hatred people have brought out here. The way they treat, our family has never been a camp family. I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby. Nobody was willing to join hands with us.'

Sunny now awaits the release of Gadar 2 which will hit theatres on August 11. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to Sunny's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny reprises his role of Tara Singh in the upcoming film. Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also return as Sakeena and Jeeta in the film. The film will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.