Sunny Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit extend greetings on Gurupurab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, several members of the Indian film industry extended heartfelt festive greetings to their fans.

Actor Sunny Deol took to Instagram Story and wrote, ".Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa...Waheguru ji di fateh...Aap Sab Nu Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Howe. Waheguru Sab Pe Meher Kare. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!"

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the Golden Temple and wished everyone a "Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti".

Singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of him offering prayers at the gurudwara and wrote, "Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara'n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti SHUKAR TERA HEE NOOR NANAK."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on Guru Nanak Jayanti and wished that his teachings inspire people to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility. May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better," he wrote on X.

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.

The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity. Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor