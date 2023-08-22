Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' inches close to Rs 400 crore at box office, crosses Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ is unstoppable at the box office, as it set a new record dawrfing the collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ on the second Monday since being released.

Taking to Twitter handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

On Monday, taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ₹ 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ₹ 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ₹ 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ₹ 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ₹ 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY.”

Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on August 15.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

