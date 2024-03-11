Sunny Deol to share screen space with son Karan in 'Lahore 1947'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 : Actor Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

As per a statement, Karan will essay the character of Javed in the film.

On having Karan in the project, producer Aamir Khan said, "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it."

The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

