Sunny Deol wishes "Papa" Dharmendra on his 88th birthday, shares cute pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Actor Sunny Deol shared cute pictures of his dad Dharmendra to wish the vector actor on his 88th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a heartwarming wish for his papa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0k9ANgItMW/?

In the pictures, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen smiling and posing with steel glasses in their hands in the background of picturesque view of beautiful mountains.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

Further extending the birthday wishes, Abhay Deol dropped a portrait of Dharmendra on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my tayya@aapkadharam whom I lovingly call my papa!"

A short while earlier, Esha Deol shared a priceless picture with her dad.

In one of the pictures, Dharmendra is seen planting a kiss on Esha's forehead.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa [?] love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong [?] I just love you so much "

Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

He was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.

He will also be seen in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

He will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor