Sunny Deol's Betaab director Rahul Rawail tests positive for COVID-19

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit India the hard way with many celebs getting infected with the deadly virus. Now the latest celeb to test positive is Sunny Deol's Betaab director Rahul Rawail. According to a report in E-Times the veteran filmmaker tested positive about 6/7 days ago and has quarantined himself in his Bandra bungalow (behind Gaiety-Galaxy cinema). On the work front, Rawail, recently released his book on Raj Kapoor which received positive reviews post its launch.

Rawail is known for his films like Love Story (1981), Betaab (1983), Arjun (1985), Dacait (1987), Anjaam (1994), and Arjun Pandit (1999).Rawail began his career as assistant to Raj Kapoor and debuted as director with 1980 Bollywood film Gunehgaar starring Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Asha Parekh. His first two films were not successful but his third film Love Story (1981) starring débutante Kumar Gaurav and Vijeta Pandit was a turning point for his career. The film was a musical love story and was a commercial success. Since then, Rawail has directed seventeen films and two television series. He has often collaborated with actor Sunny Deol who worked with Rawail on six of his films, including his debut film Betaab (1983) with Amrita Singh.

