Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 crosses ₹500 crore club

Gadar 2 has scripted history by becoming the second Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 cr club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The Sunny Deol fronted sequel of the 2001 mega blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha netted Rs 8 crore on its fourth Sunday, taking its total to Rs 501 cr, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

With this, Gadar 2 box office collection has breached Rs 500-crore mark, making it the third ever film to hit the hallowed club in a single language in India, after SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pathaan. The Anil Sharma directorial is also the fastest film among the three to enter the prestigious club.The movie, which released on August 11, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes after the Covid-19 pandemic. Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet from the Pakistani Army. Gadar 2 also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.