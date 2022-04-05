Sunny Hinduja starts shooting for 'Shehzada' in Mauritius

Mumbai, April 5 Actor Sunny Hinduja landed in Mauritius to start shooting his next film 'Shehzada', starring Kartik Aaryan.

He said, "It feels great to be on a shoot again. Pandemic had a really bad influence on us but now things are coming back to their place. I am immensely honoured to be a part of a film like 'Shehzada'."

Earlier, Sunny has appeared in projects like 'Inside Edge', 'The Family Man', 'Aspirants', 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' among others.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and also features Kriti Sanon.

The film is expected to release this year on November 4 theatrically.

