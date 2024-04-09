Sunny Leone's wedding anniversary wish for Daniel Weber melts hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Actor and model Sunny Leone celebrated a milestone moment in her life as she marked her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Weber.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post alongside a picture from their Sikh marriage ceremony, encapsulating their journey of love and commitment.

In the photograph, Sunny glows in a red bridal Punjabi suit, radiating joy and happiness, while Daniel exudes charm in a traditional groom sherwani.

Alongside the picture, Sunny's words echoed the depth of their commitment, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!"

The heartfelt post quickly garnered attention from fans and followers, flooding the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons, celebrating the enduring love between the couple.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are not just partners in life but proud parents to three beautiful children. Their journey towards parenthood included welcoming twins, Noah and Asher, through surrogacy, and adopting their baby girl, Nisha, adding further joy and completeness to their family.

Beyond their personal life, Sunny Leone has left an indelible mark in the Bollywood industry with her roles in various movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', and 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.

Most recently, she graced the screen in 'Kennedy', directed by Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

'Kennedy' premiered at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, receiving accolades and a standing ovation for its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 'Kennedy' showcased Sunny Leone's versatility as an actor and her continued success in the film industry.

