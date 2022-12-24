Superheroes don't impress bees: Chris Pratt stung in the eye

Los Angeles, Dec 24 'Guard of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt has been stung in the eye by a bee.

The actor admitted he had a "false sense of security" after watching videos of Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson, who regularly handles the creatures and their hives without protective gear.

But, his idea that he thought he could "control" the stinging insects quickly backfired, reports Female First UK.

Wearing sunglasses, he said in a video shared on his Instagram account: "So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen'. It built this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too'."

According to Female First UK, the 43-year-old actor decided to attempt to get close to some bees earlier this week, believing the buzzy honey-makers to be "calm".

He continued: "So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there are bees', and I said, 'These bees look very calm'.

"And I just stared at these bees and then one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f*** that bee lady."

Chris then took off his sunglasses to show his swollen eye.

