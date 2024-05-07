SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's First look as Superman Gets Mixed Reaction from Fans

Superman is one of the longest running franchises is currently filming the next part of film. The film stars David Corenswet as Man of Steel, who was seen wearing a new Superman suit for the role. The photo was shared with a caption that read, "Get ready. #Superman. 7.11.25."The first look from the upcoming Superman movie got mixed reactions from fans.

While some are excited, others are less impressed with the initial photo. One fan commented, 'The Chaddi is back' Another fan wrote, "It’s not bad but why does it look baggy/wrinkly? 🧐 Imma need a new pic before judgement." while one user thinks that photo is photoshopped.





The film is a significant opportunity for lead actor David Corenswet, who is best known for his roles in Netflix's Hollywood and The Politician. He also garnered attention in the Ti West-directed Pearl, where he starred alongside Mia Goth, known for her roles in horror films. In addition to Corenswet, the movie features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Nathan Fillion in key roles. Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11 next year.