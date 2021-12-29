Superstar Rajinikanth calls Ranveer Singh's starrer 83, 'Magnificent'

Ranveer Singh is on the top of the clouds after his movie 83's massive success. The film 83 just got released on 24th December in theaters and in a very short duration, the film is receiving great reviews. Before the release, there was a special screening held for Bollywood celebs, and everyone praise the film and Ranveer Singh too. Now South superstar Rajinikanth has also lauded on the story of 83 by calling it 'magnificent' the veteran took his Twitter and wrote ''#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …''

83 is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup, this was the first time India ever won the trophy of the World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the leading role, while Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree are playing supporting roles in the film. '83 is released in many Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. So far the movie got great reviews and in such a short duration, it got 7.4 IMDb ratings.