Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment to get new tenant after 2 years at Rs 5 lakh a month

The flat that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput rented in Bandra may soon have a new tenant. Since his death in 2020, the flat where the actor breathed his last, has reportedly been locked. However, this is now about to change with the owner of the flat, reportedly finding a new tenant for the space which will cost an estimated Rs 5 lakh per month. The property measures at 2,500 square feet, has four bedrooms with attached bath and a terrace. The luxurious flat found no takers for the last two-and-half-years.



Rajput had taken on rent the duplex apartment on the sixth floor of Mont Blanc Apartments at Jogger's Park in December 2019 for three years and was shelling out Rs 4.51 lakh as rent per month at the time of his demise. Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker in Mumbai, told the publication that they have found an occupant. “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things,” he said, adding that the deal is likely to be concluded soon.Reports suggest that Merchant was approached by the flat's owner a few months back who told him that reports in the media about it being vacant for so long had led him to getting inquiries from prospective tenants. Sushant took the flat on rent for 36 months and was supposed to live there till December 2022. SSR lived with his flatmates Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and house helps Neeraj and Keshav.He was found hanging in his bedroom on June 14, 2020.