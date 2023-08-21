Sushmita Sen had high fever on the 'Taali' set but soldiered on regardless, " say creators Arjun & Kartk

Creators Arjun and Kartk are thrilled that the Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali' will soon reach the global audiences when it begins streaming on JioCinema. The Ravi Jadhav directorial is inspired by the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and the first day of the shoot is still etched clearly in the memories of the cast and the crew.

Recall Arjun and Kartk, "We began the shoot with a rain sequence that was spread across two nights. However on the first day itself, Sushmita fell extremely sick. She had 102° F fever and had to perform while being totally drenched in over two tankers of water for two consecutive nights. The rain-soaked scene and the physically demanding nature of the shoot would have deterred many, but not Sushmita. Despite her ill-health, she soldiered on and delivered a flawless performance. She even said that her illness would aid her in channelling the pain of her character! Her focus remains unwavering no matter what the distraction."

On the same day during a hospital sequence, Sushmita remained totally focused despite ambulance sirens, inflow and outflow of people and constant noise. Say Arjun and Kartk, "The incredible thing is, despite her ill-health, she was always on time and for a 7 o'clock shoot, she would be on sets 15 minutes earlier. She was a thorough professional throughout and nobody could have played Shreegauri Sawant but her. Her dedication to the series was complete. From the day she read the script, she immersed herself in it totally. After signing on the dotted line, she poured herself into her workshops and individual sessions with her dialect coach and the director and embodied Shreegauri Sawant completely.