Sushmita Sen shares pictures from daughter Renee's birthday party amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared some pictures from daughter Renee's birthday party amid the rumours of her breakup with Lalit Modi on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped photographs where Sushmita and Renee can be seen with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and a couple of other friends. She also dropped a video where Sushmita and Renee can be seen sharing kisses with each other.

She captioned the post, "On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! #timeflies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee's awesome friends...the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee's birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING ... I am a fan!!! Here's to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!

Renee also dedicated a post to her mother on her birthday on social media. She posted an adorable picture with Sushmita Sen and penned a sweet note where she thanked her mom for everything.

Renee wrote, "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude , The Birthday Girl. PS : 23 feels AMAZING. To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family. Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us. @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture Didi."

Meanwhile, the former Miss India has been on the top of headlines after Lalit Modi removed his Instagram profile picture featuring the actor and changed his bio where he mentioned Sushmita as his love of life which sparked breakup rumours.

In July this year, Lalit has announced that he and Sushmita are dating. He has dedicated a post filled with old and present-day pictures of the duo.

( With inputs from ANI )

