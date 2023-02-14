Sushmita Sen to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs extend Valentine's day wishes

Love is in the air as Valentine's day has arrived. On Tuesday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shared a romantic picture with his wife which he captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day!."

Actor Lara Dutta shared a selfie with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi which she captioned, "Happy valentine's day #myfunnyvalentine."

Actor R Madhavan shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "Happy Valentine's my eternal valentine."

Arjun Rampal shared a post and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, My Valentine my baby. #valentines-day."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video and captioned it, "My valentine."

In the video, Shilpa shared a montage of pictures with her husband Raj Kundra.

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a video of a special gift she received from her daughter and wrote, "Happy Valentine's day. I love you guys!! (Sharing Alisah's creation)."

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubatti's wife Miheeka shared a picture which she captioned, "Strong and sweet, elegant and pretty, wild and wonderful... I am running out of adjectives to describe myself, no wonder you love me so much. Just kidding! To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Suniel Shetty shared a video and wrote, "My forever Valentines."

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a string of pictures with the legendary actor Dharmendra and she wrote, "Surreal! Happy Valentine's Day!!!!!The mostestestestest handsome @aapkadharam sir!!!!"

( With inputs from ANI )

