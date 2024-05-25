'Sustainable sundari' Shweta Tripathi: Fashion needs to make me feel me

Mumbai, May 25 Actress Shweta Tripathi, who believes in sustainable style, says that for her, fashion does not have to be uncomfortable but needs to make her feel like herself.

Shweta on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures in an outfit by designer Payal Pratap.

In the pictures, the 'Mirzapur' star is seen rocking an anti-fit outfit in a navy blue ensemble paired with a geometrically designed jacket with floral prints. She completed her look with minimal make-up and green stilettos.

“One of the best things about being an artist is meeting, appreciating, wearing work of other artists/ designers. I wore @payalpratap for my Delhi interviews and felt absolutely (love emojis) in them,” she said.

The actress also shared her thoughts on fashion.

“I don't think fashion needs to be uncomfortable. For me, fashion needs to make me feel (smiling face with heart-eyes emoji) and (partying face emoji) and most importantly- me. #SustainableSundari What's fashion to you?” she concluded.

On the film front, Shweta was seen in the 2023 film comedy film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' directed by Vipul Mehta. The film, which also stars Kunal Kemmu, is based on the famous Gujarati play 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo'.

She was also seen in the series 'Kaalkoot', a 2023 crime drama, with Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, and Yashpal Sharma.

