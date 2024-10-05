'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed': Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif recreate SRK-Kajol's iconic DDLJ train scene in teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Finally, the makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Suswagatam Khusaamadeed' starring Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Pulkti Samrat unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram handle on Saturday evening, Pulkit treated fans with the teaser video and captioned the post, "With lots of gratitude, presenting the teaser of #SuswagatamKhushamadeed ! Aman aur Noor ki more than a love story. Trailer out soon. Movie out on 22nd November, at a theatre near you. #CelebrateLove #CelebrateDiversity #gotmyddljmoment."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAvpYOnBcBt/

In the teaser, Pulkit Samrat's character Aman Sharma dressed as the groom stands at the entrance of a train, while Isabelle who plays Noor Jahan in the film, is seen running towards him.

The iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is recreated in the film.

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wowwwwww... finally."

Another user commented, "extremely exciteddd."

"Omg omg!!!! Looks absolutely phenomenal," another comment read.

'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' marks Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif's debut project.

The romantic drama also features Sahil Ved, Priyanka Singh and Manu Rishi Chadha. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and Produced by Shravan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar and Azaan Ali.

'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' will hit the theatres on November 22, 2024.

Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor