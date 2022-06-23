'Suzhal - The Vortex' creators Pushkar & Gayatri appeal to viewers not to give away spoilers

Chennai, June 23 Pushkar and Gayatri, the creators of 'Suzhal- The Vortex', have requested viewers not to give away spoilers.

"We would like everyone to watch and discover for themselves," said Pushkar and Gayatri, the creators of the first Tamil original web series streaming on Prime Video since June 17.

The investigative drama is an eight-episode series, each one leading to plots and twists. Pushkar and Gayatri requested fans to not give twists and turns since every bend in the series gets unfolded if one watches closely, proving even the guesses wrong.

"Every episode and every character has a twist and a turn. Even though there are clues, those only take you to the next step but not the end. Allow other people to feel the enjoyment. The surprise which you feel when you are watching it, or even if you have guessed the twist and turns please don't reveal it. We would like everyone to get the same pleasure out of watching the series and discovering it for themselves".

It's only been a few days since the highly anticipated 'Suzhal - The Vortex' has been released and it has been creating a buzz among OTT audiences.

An investigative drama, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' has been created and written by the duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, and features an ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles.

The fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in south India.

In a first by Prime Video, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

