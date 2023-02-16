Swara Bhasker secretly marries Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker has surprised her social media followers with her wedding announcement! The actress shared a mushy video on social media, announcing that she has got hitched to political activist Fahad Ahmad.The actor, who was rumoured to be dating, finally revealed that she has been in a relationship with Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad. She shared emotional photos from their court marriage as they submitted papers on January 6, this year. Swara shared a video montage featuring a timeline of their relationship. From meeting during a protest to discussing each other's tweets; the couple also adopted a pet cat together. They finally sealed the deal last month.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Sharing the video, Swara tweeted on Thursday, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” Since they announced their wedding, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple on Twitter.Last month, Swara Bhasker shared a cryptic post talking about 'love'. She shared a picture of her head resting on a man's arms. Their faces were not visible in the photo. Posting the photo on Instagram, Swara wrote, "This could be love..." The post was liked by actor-friend Sonam Kapoor, among many other celebs and left fans wondering about her dating life. Many also asked if the mystery man in the photo was Swara's boyfriend. As it turns out, it was indeed her boyfriend, Fahad.Earlier, Swara was rumoured to be dating writer Himanshu Sharma. However, they reportedly broke up in 2019. Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also featured Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij and Shikha Talsania. The film released in theaters on September 16, 2022.She will next be seen in Mimamsa, which is touted to be a murder mystery. She also has a women-centric drama, Mrs Falani as one of her upcoming work.