"Sweetest fruit of patience": Kriti Kharbanda hails Pulkit as he makes 'pehli rasoi' halwa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Kriti Kharbanda, who recently married Pulkit Samrat, shared an adorable post revealing Pulkit's 'pehli rasoi.'

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kriti posted a series of pictures showing Pulkit cooking halwa in the kitchen, proudly displaying the finished dish garnished with dry fruits.

Kriti shared the post with a long caption that read, "Green flag alert!" She then narrated the story, revealing, "Something major happened yesterday, and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think it was possible, but it happened."

She continued, "Pulkit's first cooking experience happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and saw him making halwa. When I asked what he was doing, he casually said, 'I'm making halwa, it's my first cooking experience.' I teased him, saying the first cooking experience is usually done by the bride. His response was, 'That's silly, we've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family in Delhi, I'll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple!'"

"He used the word simple. Yes. So casually, he changed everything and used the word simple. And honestly, it was. It was that simple. Pulkit, you're the best thing that's ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you're the best decision I've ever made. You're the sweetest fruit of patience, baby...

"Knock on wood. P.S. the pictures aren't great because I was too emotional, but I really wanted to share this with the world. #besthusbandever #myhome," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5FiQOKpYbM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after Kriti shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Sweetest thing ever, breaking the norm."

Another user added, "Greenest green flag."

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Risky Romeo,' scheduled for May this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor