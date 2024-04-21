Sydney Sweeney takes on kitesurfing adventure, shares thrilling videos

Washington [US], April 21 : Actor Sydney Sweeney recently took to Instagram to showcase her daring kitesurfing adventure.

The 26-year-old actor delighted her followers with a series of photos and videos capturing her exhilarating day on the water.

In the Instagram carousel shared on Instagram, Sweeney offered a glimpse into her kitesurfing excursion.

The collage featured snapshots of the actress clad in a blue swim top and white bikini bottoms, poised on the edge of a boat against the backdrop of the ocean.

The highlight of Sweeney's post was undoubtedly the action-packed videos. One clip showed her being lifted into the air on the back of a jet ski, eliciting cheers from onlookers. In another, she skillfully balanced on a surfboard, guided by instructions from a companion.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Sweeney. She candidly shared a video capturing a wipeout moment, where she humorously exclaimed, "I flew!" after plunging into the ocean face-first, much to the amusement of her audience.

Despite the occasional mishap, Sweeney appeared to relish her time on the water, concluding the carousel with a playful shot of herself blowing a kiss from the boat surrounded by fellow kite surfers.

Adding a touch of humour to her post, Sweeney joked in the caption, "Sorry I couldn't make it I had a board meeting." The 'Euphoria' actor also treated her followers to additional outtakes in her Instagram Stories, including playful moments and more splashes into the water.

Sweeney's kitesurfing escapade comes amidst a Hollywood controversy. Just days earlier, the actress found herself at the center of criticism from producer Carol Baum, who allegedly disparaged Sweeney's appearance and acting abilities to her students.

In response, Sweeney's representative issued a statement to People magazine, condemning Baum's remarks and highlighting the importance of women supporting each other in the industry.

