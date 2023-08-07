Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen fight's for “India’s third gender”

Sushmita Sen's Taali trailer was released by the the actor and makers on Monday. The trailer for the upcoming web series throws light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant's daring transformation, the journey towards motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion of the third gender in every document in India.Sharing the teaser, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge (Gauri is here to fight for her respect and independence. She will no clap byt make others clap for her) ! Taali on JioCinema, streaming free 15 August onwards.”

Sushmita Sen said in a statement about her portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”Sushmita Sen, was last seen in the titular character in Aarya season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021. The series is all set to start streaming on JioCinema from August 15. Taali, based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s life, is directed by National Film Awards-winning director Ravi Jadhav.