Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence on her Marriage: 'Never Given Clarification On Personal Life'

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly all set to marry boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for around 10 years. Now, in an interview to India Today, Taapsee was asked her reaction to a report claiming she will marry Mathias soon. When asked if she is getting married to Mathias Boe in the end of March, the actor told the portal, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will." As per an NDTV report, the wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair, as no Bollywood celebs will be invited.

The wedding is expected to be a fusion of Sikh and Christian culture. According to NDTV sources, the soon-to-be-wed couple will 'tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture'.Taapsee Pannu has been dating Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe for about a decade, and has often talked about their relationship in interviews and on social media.On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan', which is written and directed by Arshad Syed. The film also features Pratik Gadhi and Prateik Babbar. She also has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' in her kitty, where she will be seen along with Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.