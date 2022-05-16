Taapsee Pannu set to produce Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer 'Dhak Dhak'

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to produce the film 'Dhak Dhak', a story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world, through her production house Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as the protagonists. 'Dhak Dhak', is co-produced by Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja & directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Taapsee says: "We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. 'Dhak Dhak' narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given.

"Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry from 'Chashme Baddoor', 'Shabaash Mithu' and now to 'Dhak Dhak'. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one."

Commenting on the association, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios says: "'Dhak Dhak' is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection & adventure. This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling."

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya adds: "'Dhak Dhak' is a first of its kind story about four strong characters and a memorable bike ride in the picturesque locations. 'Dhak Dhak' is sure to captivate our audiences."

The film is now under production and will hit cinema screens in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor