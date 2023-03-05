Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi says news of life threat is ‘fake’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lead Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jetha Lala in the TV sitcom, reacted to the fake news of his life is under threat. The actor in a conversation with Hindustan Times shared how he has been receiving calls and messages from people inquiring about the entire situation.

There were reports that the Nagpur Control Room reportedly received a call that the actor's residence at Shivaji Park was surrounded by men who were in possession of weapons and guns. However, the seasoned actor has denied the news reports calling it 'fake'.This was the same call where the caller also warned about bombs being planted at Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's residences. Since the call, Mumbai Police has been investigating the matter. Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them (laughs). (Due to this) I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening