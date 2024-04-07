Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' enters Rs 100-crore club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : The heist comedy 'Crew,' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just nine days, grossing Rs 104.08 crores worldwide.

The film's success is attributed to positive word-of-mouth and its strong female-led cast.

The production house marked the success of 'Crew' by sharing posters featuring the leading ladies and updated box office figures on social media.

Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday took to his Instagram to express his joy for the film's success.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5dYrLMSIPz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

He wrote a caption that read, "That's how we roll Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow Book your tickets now, link in bio! @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma@saswatachatterjeeofficial #RajeshSharma @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @rheakapoor @kumartaurani @rajoosworld #MehulSuri @nidsmehra @jpaarth @vivek.koka @anirudh_k_sharma @balajimotionpictures @akfcnetwork @tips @penmovies #PenMarudhar

Kriti Sanon, amidst the film's positive reception, shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, captioning them, "Divya Rana from Haryana #Crew." In the photos, she portrays an air hostess, leaving a lasting impression on the audience with her performance and charm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5dN8UsrfOV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Earlier this week bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor also watched the film and shared positive reviews, showing their support for the team.

The 'Gunday' actor commended producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor for their collaboration, saying, "A flight worth taking... So proud of @rheakapoor for hitting it out of the park!!! Love that @ektarkapoor & rhea have formed a partnership that caters to a mainstream audience unapologetically..."

Arjun further went on to applaud director Rajesh A Krishnan.

"@rajoosworld as a director to handle a heist comedy with subtle yet reaffirming assurity I'm performances and humor amazing job sir," the actor wrote.

Arjun also wrote about the stellar performances of the lead cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

He wrote, "@tabutiful just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all... @kareenakapoorkhan aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one... Content and u both have killed it!!! @kritisanon to stand tall 'literally' & hold ur own while looking smashing as well... kudos to u!!!"

The actor further went on to acknowledge the contributions of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, stating, "@diljitdosanjh aap aaye screen pe toh bahar aayi Presence and charm personified... @kapilsharma commendable for u to add ur presence to a different and unique role like this..."

Ending his message, Arjun gave special recognition to producer Anil Kapoor, stating, "@anilskapoor what a playa the Producer and proud father... the journey continues with more films to make and stories to tell now..."

Malaika Arora also shared the movie poster, to praise the film and its incredible team. She wrote, "This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office....a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon... u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro (clap emojis)."

Karisma Kapoor, also took to Instagram to show her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor