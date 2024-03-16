Tabu, Kareena, Kriti pull off heist in humour-packed trailer of ‘Crew’

Mumbai, March 16 The trailer of the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer theatrical film 'Crew' was unveiled on Saturday in the Kurla area of Mumbai, and it gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight.

The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

While Kareena’s comic timing leaves the viewers in splits, Kriti adds her delightful charm to the situational comedy with Tabu shining in her role as their senior.

The trailer promises a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer. It also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.

