Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals details about second season of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin can't wait to reprise his role in the second season of the thriller 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

As the drama turned 1 year, Tahir shared a few details about the new season.

He said, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a very special show. The popularity of the series took us all by storm. The audiences' love for the series and the critical acclaim I received has truly been the best memory of 2022, for me. Today, the show has completed one year and I am absolutely thrilled."

"Like everyone, even we as a team are eagerly waiting for the second season of YKKA. Our team is working really hard to ensure the same thrill and entertainment that the first season had. We are scheduled to shoot this year and I hope it is received with the same zeal, enthusiasm and acclaim as the first one," Tahir added.

Created by Sidharth Sengupta, who is known for creating popular television shows including 'Balika Vadhu' and the series 'Apharan', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva's clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh also featured in the first season.

( With inputs from ANI )

