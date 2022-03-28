Tahir Raj Bhasin visits Golden temple, says 'super grateful for the journey so far'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for his journey as an artist.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Loop Lapeta' actor shared a series of pictures where he can be seen offering prayers at the Golden Temple. He wore a white T-shirt with brown trousers and black sunglass. He also covered his head with an orange scarf.

He captioned the post, "Super grateful for the journey so far and to be at this magical spot to thank the universe for it. Here's to channelling great energy & abundance for the path ahead!"

For those unaware, Tahir has given a hat-trick of hits with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Ranjish hi Sahi' and 'Looop Lapeta' on the OTT earlier this year.

Talking about Tahir's upcoming projects, he is currently shooting a secret project. Apart from this, he has launched his own chat show on social media named 'Talking Craft'.

( With inputs from ANI )

