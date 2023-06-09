Take a look at trailer of Maniesh Paul-starrer 'Rafuchakkar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actor Maniesh Paul will be seen in a different avatar in 'Rafuchakkar'.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the con-man-centred drama. It will be out on Jio Cinema.

Unveiling the trailer, social media team of the OTT platform wrote, "Expect the unexpected, kyunki aa raha hai Prince karne humare dil aur dimaag ko Rafuchakkar! #RafuchakkarOnJioCinema streaming free, 15 June onwards."

The project features Maniesh as Prince, a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise who always gets what he wants.

Maniesh almost lost 20 kg for his role and he had to wear heavy prosthetics in intense heat.

Praising Maniesh for his dedication, creative duo Arjun and Kartk said, "Maniesh plays a smooth operator, a hustler and during the shoot, he switches between five different disguises and characters with an ease that was mind-boggling! He was incredibly committed to this role and even gained and lost weight as per the demands of the characters."

'Rafuchakkar' follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specializes in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala, an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The tables are turned when Prince finds himself facing Ritu Bhandari, the toughest and most renowned lawyer in town. As the court battle ensues, it becomes increasingly unclear whether Prince is the true swindler, or an innocent caught in a web of deceit.

