Tamannaah Bhatia embraces chaos of her photo-gallery, calls it ‘heart-led’ dump

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia gave a glimpse into her life with a new photo dump, saying she has long stopped trying to organise her posts and added that the collection comes straight from the heart and reflects the different sides of her day-to-day life.

Tagging it “my heart in slideshow format,” she described the photo-dump as everything from family moments and her dog to work pictures, pauses and the small details that fill her routine. The post also featured her fondness for heart pendants, which she says she often carries.

“I stopped trying to make sense of my photo dumps. Turns out my heart is the one curating them anyway,” Tamannaah wrote.

She added: “This is my heart in slideshow format. Pendant hearts. Family hearts. Dog hearts. Work hearts. Tired hearts. Full hearts. Double tap if your heart also refuses to pick one aesthetic.”

Work-wise, Tamannaah will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time in “Vvan: Force of the Forest.” The movie will also see Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, along with others.

On the OTT front, the actress was seen in Do You Wanna Partner, directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha. It stars Tamannaah and Diana Penty as two friends launching a craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry. The series explores female entrepreneurship, friendship, and resourcefulness, with an ensemble cast including Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Sufi Motiwala.

Tamanna has appeared in 89 films. She started her career with 2005 romance film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later entered Telugu and Tamil cinema.

She shot to stardom with Happy Days and Kalloori. Her films include Ayan, 100% Love and Baahubali: The Beginning. Her performances in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dharma Durai and Aranmanai 4 were well received.

