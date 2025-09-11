Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her ‘with food vs without food’ moods

Mumbai, Sep 11 Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed how she and her co-star Diana Penty’s moods are like “with food” and “without food”.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram story, which is a collage of two photos. Tamannaah looked stunning in a sleeveless green dress with a plunging neckline while Diana looked every-inch-gorgeous in a strapless dark denim dress.

The first image had the text overlay, which read: ‘With food’. In that, the two ladies looked happy seated in front of a table full of delicacies.

The second picture, which was captioned as ‘Without food’, had the two looking grumpy as they looked sadly at the empty table placed in front of them.

The picture seems to be taken between the promotions of their upcoming show “Do You Wanna Partner?”

“Do You Wanna Partner”, which is set to premiere from September 12, is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty) on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and ‘brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad.

The show also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala,

and Rannvijay Singha.

“Do You Wanna” Partner is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta and executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar, who has also directed the series alongside Collin D’Cunha.

The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gongopadhayay and Nishant Nayak.

The show will air on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor