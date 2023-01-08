Tamannaah Bhatia to head to Kerala for Malayalam debut 'Bandra'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon travel to Kerala for the shoot of her Malayalam debut 'Bandra'.

A source close to Tamannaah shared, "It's going to be a very busy 2023 for Tamannaah. The actress is reportedly set to leave on January 20th for Kerala for shooting. Fans can't wait to see the actress in Malayalam debut. She is one of the few stars to have dabbled in three film industries: Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and has had a great 2022 with back to back project releases. Now she is ready to take over the Malayalam industry with Bandra.''

'Bandra' is being helmed by Arun Gopy of 'Ramleela' fame. The film also stars Dileep. The upcoming film is touted to be an action thriller

Apart from 'Bandra', Tamannaah also has Prime Video's Jee Karda and Netflix's Lust Stories 2 in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor