Tamannaah Bhatia took inspiration from her sis-in-law for 'Babli Bouncer' role

Mumbai, Sep 8 Tamannaah Bhatia gets candid about her role in the upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer' and how she prepped for playing the character of a female bouncer.

During a conversation with the host on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the actress reveals that her inspiration for this character came from her own family.

She said: "Most people don't know that my bhabhi is Haryanvi. When I heard the narration of this film I thought to myself that I had a real-life inspiration around me because she has a happy-go-lucky personality. She steals my brother's clothes and wears them as if she doesn't have any of her own. She is someone whom I see as being a real-life person.

"I thought this character is going to be fun. We have to imagine and do a lot of research to get into the skin of a character in most films, but here, my inspiration comes from my bhabhi."

Tamannaah is appearing on the show along with the entire movie cast including Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla and director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Kapil jokingly asked her that since she had appeared in 'Baahubali: The Beginning', she must have known from the beginning 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara (Why did Katappa kill Bahubali?), but despite that, how she managed to keep it secret!

Tamannaah replied: "I had a stomach ache for a year trying to keep the secret. It was quite a difficult thing to do and the funny part is that I got to know about it a day before the release of Part 1 because the team kept it a secret from me too."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to start airing from September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

