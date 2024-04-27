Tamannaah Bhatia treats fans with spooky BTS pics from 'Aranmanai 4' set: 'challenging yet fun'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Tamannaah Bhatia, who stars in the upcoming horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4,' recently shared some fun behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a bunch of BTS pictures, where she also opened up about her experience shooting the film.

In the series of pictures, the actress can be seen having a great time on set, interacting with her co-stars and crew members.

The caption of the post read, "Here are some sweet moments behind the screams and spooky sets of #Aranmanai4! It was challenging yet so much fun working on this filmand actually doing all those stunts. I'm so happy to be a part of this franchise. Couldn't have asked for a better team!"

The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

Initially, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on April 26. Now, it will arrive on May 3.

Recently, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

The trailer begins with a happy family of four living their best life, who are unfortunately soon found dead. Later, during the investigation, it was alleged that the husband went to the forest after a spat with his wife ( played by Tamannaah) and died, while she hung herself. However, Sundar's character, who is Tamannaah's brother refuses to believe that his sister would kill herself.

It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K.S.

Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth installment in 'Aranmanai' film series and sequel to 'Aranmanai 3', which was released in 2021.

